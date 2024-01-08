Galway Bay FM

8 January 2024

~1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala refuses over 100 homes in Oranmore

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for more than 100 new homes in Oranmore.

The project led by Corestone 16 Ltd would have seen a mix of homes and apartments built on the Coast Road close to the train station.

Caoimhe Killeen reports:

 

