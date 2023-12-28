Galway Bay FM

28 December 2023

An Bord Pleanala refuses office and apartment block in Furbo

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a new office and apartment block in Furbo.

The project led by Noel O’ Mainin sought to demolish an existing building on the south side of the R336, opposite an existing filling station.

In its place would be a part two-storey and part three-story building, with offices and a total of 9 apartments.

But county planners refused permission in 2022 due to wasterwater concerns, as well as the development being out of character with the local area.

An Bord Pleanala has now also refused permission for the same reasons.

