An Bord Pleanala refuse plans for 10 storey hotel near Galway Docks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has refused plans for a 10 storey hotel near Galway Docks.

The hotel would have been located at the corner of Lough Atalia Road and Bothar na Long.

At the moment, the site opposite the Harbour Hotel contains a vacant industrial unit earmarked for demolition.

In its place would have been a hotel ranging in height from three to ten stories, offering 176 bedrooms.

It would have been of a similar height to the nearby Bonham Quay development, with a rooftop bar.

Two years ago, the plans were rejected by city planners, who took issue with the scale and density, in particular the impact on nearby Forthill Cemetery.

Developer Summix BNM Developments Ltd lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala – who have now upheld the original decision and refused permission