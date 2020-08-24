An Bord Pleanála overturns refusal for Moycullen glamping cabins

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An Bord Pleanála has overturned Galway County Council’s refusal of planning permission for the construction of glamping cabins in Moycullen.

The application led by Delphi Outdoors limited called for the installation of 11 glamping cabins and 15 parking spaces at the Wildlands Adventure Centre in Ballyquirke.

The plans also sought the retention of planning permission for 4 glamping cabins at Ballyquirke East.

In refusing the original application in February, county planners cited concerns over flood risks and road access.

Delphi Outdoors limited appealed the decision to the national planning authority and was granted permission with 4 conditions attached.