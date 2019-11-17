An Bord Pleanála overturns council decision to approve plan for Kilcolgan homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has overturned the county council’s decision to approve permission for a housing development in Kilcolgan.

The board states the development led by DNCF is in a settlement which is deficient in terms of public wastewater treatment facilities

Planning permission had been granted by the the local authority to DNCF for the construction of 8 houses off the N67.

However that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by an adjoining property owner who argued that the proposed access to the site would be a potential traffic hazard.

The appeal also argued that there is no footpath link to the village which increases the risk for pedestrians.

In making its decision, An Bord Pleanála states the development is in a settlement which is deficient in terms of public wastewater treatment facilities with the proposal providing for eight individual wastewater treatment systems.

It’s stated that this level of systems would give rise to an over-proliferation of such systems and would be prejudicial to public health.