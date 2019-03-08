An Bord Pleanala issues opinion on plan for major housing development in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has issued its opinion that an application for a major new housing development in Moneyduff in Oranmore can be submitted.

It’s after the higher planning authority reviewed preliminary plans submitted as part of the initial consultation phase.

The project led by Arlum Limited would involve 156 houses and 56 apartments, a creche and all associated site development works.

An Bord Pleanala states that it does fall under the criteria for strategic housing.

It’s part of new legislation that means applications of more than 100 homes or 200 student bed places can be submitted directly to An Bord Pleanala rather than going through the local authority.