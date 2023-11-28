Galway Bay FM

28 November 2023

An Bord Pleanala grants permission for pay-to-use waste compactors in Loughrea

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for pay-to-use waste compactors in Loughrea.

The project would see two compactors, 2.2m in height, installed in the car park at Loughrea Shopping Centre.

One pay-as-you-go compactor would be for residual and food waste, and another for mixed, dry recyclables.

County planners had granted permission to BigBin Waste Tech Ltd last summer, which prompted an appeal from local residents.

Among the issues raised were the potential for dumping, the attraction of pests and vermin, and the creation of unacceptable smells.

One nearby resident, whose property backs onto the site, argued dumping is already a problem at the existing recycling banks – and they sometimes find things thrown into their garden.

It was argued that these types of facilities are usually found at service stations, and surely a better location could be found further away from nearby estates.

But An Board Pleanala has now ruled the plans can go ahead, subject to revised conditions

