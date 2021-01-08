An Bord Pleanala grants permission for Barna housing development on appeal

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for a housing development in Barna following an appeal.

Permission for the construction of the 40 home development at Truskey West, sought by Truskey West Property Holdings Ltd, was refused by Galway County Council last July.

However, An Bord Pleanala has now overturned that decision, stating that subject to compliance with 20 conditions, the proposed development would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

The proposed development would consist of 22 houses and 18 apartments, with other elements to include a playground, public open space and the construction of a new link road.