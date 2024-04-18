An Bord Pleanala gives green light for over 200 homes in Rahoon

An Bord Pleanala has approved a major housing development in Rahoon that was rejected by city planners.

It would offer 216 apartments and commercial space across seven blocks at Gort na Bro.

Late last year, city planners refused permission for the project led by Glenveagh Living Limited on a number of grounds.

Among their issues were overshadowing and overlooking between some blocks, and the potential for the development to negatively impact on the local road network.

They also held that the project had too many single and two-bed units, and not enough three-bed units.

An appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala has now proven successful – with permission granted with some revised conditions.