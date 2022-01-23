An Bord Pleanála considering proposal for strategic housing development in Oranmore

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An Bord Pleanála is considering a proposal for a strategic housing development in Oranmore, which would involve 101 apartments.

The development at a site at Station Road, Carrowmoneash would also involve a creche facility.

Torca Construction Limited is leading the application for the development which would span over five blocks.

Two of the blocks would be four-storey, while the remaining three would be built as three-storey.

The plan also provides for a detached creche facility including a secure outdoor play area, as well as 133 car parking spaces.

There would also be a central landscaped courtyard and public open space with bicycle parking.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision in April.