An Bord Pleanala clears way for outside clubs to use Dominican College hockey pitch

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for outside clubs to use the hockey pitch at Dominican College, Taylor’s Hill.

Local residents had opposed the plans on a number of grounds, including increased traffic and the use of a private roadway.

Under the original planning permission granted in 2011, the all-weather pitch could only be used by the school itself.

But in 2021, the school sought permission from Galway City Council to to open up the facility for outside use.

Although city planners approved the plans, that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents from two adjacent estates.

Among the arguments were increased traffic on a private road used to access the pitch, as well as the impact of noise and light on nearby homes.

An Bord Pleanala has now upheld the original decision – clearing the way for sports clubs from across Galway to take to the pitch.

The permission is valid for just three years, to allow for a further planning review.