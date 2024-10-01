Galway Bay FM

1 October 2024

~1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala clears way for controversial telecommunications mast in Monivea

Share story:
An Bord Pleanala clears way for controversial telecommunications mast in Monivea

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a controversial telecommunications mast in Monivea.

The 27m mast, which would be based on the grounds of Monivea rugby club, sparked considerable debate in the local community.

From the start, there’s been significant local opposition to the plans, which Monivea Rugby Club says will ensure high-speed broadband in the local area.

When planning was sought from Galway County Council in 2022, there was an avalanche of objections on a variety of grounds.

They ranged from impacts on public health and local property values, to alleged threats to local wildlife and woodland.

Some argued it was completely unnecessary, despite Eir, Vodafone and Three attesting to the poor existing coverage in the area.

Share story:

New traditional music festival to take place across Galway city and county in November

A new traditional music festival is set to take place in Galway in November. ‘Galway Tradfest’ is a week long winter festival, that will inclu...

Approval for expansion of City Bin Co. base in Oranmore

The City Bin Co. has been granted planning permission for a significant expansion of its base in Oranmore. City Bin was founded over 25 years ago and was ...

Major step foward in plans for bus shelters in Headford, Moycullen, Mountbellew, Craughwell, Moylough and Ballymoe

Plans to develop new bus shelters in several county towns have taken a major step forward with the launch of a public consultation. Galway County Council ...

€26m worth of fish came through Connemara ports and piers last year

The value of fish landings at Connemara ports and piers in 2023 amounted to over €26m. Rosaveal, which has the stature of a national port, provided the ...