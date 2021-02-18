An Bord Pleanála backs plan for new Lidl store at Western Distributor Road

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has given its approval to a plan for a new Lidl store at the Western Distributor Road in the city.

The development led by the German retail giant provides for a part single storey, part two storey mixed use development including a licensed discount foodstore with ancillary off -licence sales.

It also includes a Café/ Restaurant, a barbers, a nail bar and a physiotherapy clinic on a site located at the junction of Bothar Stiofain and Western Distributor Road

The plan secured approval from city planners in September last year subject to 17 conditions.

However, it was later appealed to An Bord Pleanála by RGDATA, the representative group for independent family owned grocery outlets.

They expressed concerns over what was described as the proliferation of planned and permitted large convenience stores in suburban locations throughout Galway city in recent years.

In making its decision to approve the proposal, An Bord Pleanála attached 18 conditions.

One states the hours of the main retail unit will be from 8am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.