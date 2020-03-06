An Bord Pleanála backs city council’s refusal of plan to redevelop Hynes Building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has backed city planners decision to refuse permission for a major redevelopment of Hynes building at St. Augustine Street.

The project led by O’Malley Group (Homes and Developments) Ltd was initially refused by the city council in September and was later appeal to the higher planning authority.

The development would have involved a three to seven storey building.

It would have seen the demolition of the existing building in the northeast corner of the site known as St. Clare Walk Building and the construction of a new 7-storey building with a new junior library and office reception at ground floor and office use to all upper floors.

An additional three floors would have been built over part of the Hynes building for office use.

There would also have been a single storey extension to the existing library at ground floor of the Hynes building on Augustine Street.

In turning down the proposal, city planners had stated it would represent an over-development of the site and would be contrary to the maximum permitted plot ratio standard.

In backing this refusal, An Bord Pleanála stated the development would provide an overbearing expression onto the streetscape, would offer little relationship with the surrounding urban fabric and would detract from the character of the area.