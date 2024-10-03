Galway Bay FM

3 October 2024

An Bord Pleanala approves transformative public transport corridor in Galway City

An Bord Pleanala has approved the transformative “Bus Connects” Cross-City Link project in Galway City.

It’ll see a new dedicated 4km transport corridor in the heart of the city, with more bus lanes, cycle lanes and pedestrian facilities.

Planning was sought for the ambitious Cross City Link plan just over two years ago.

It’s aiming to build a new dedicated transport corridor the entire way from College Road towards UHG in Newcastle.

As well as bus lanes, that’d include improved cycle lanes and pedestrian facilities along the length of the corridor.

But it is a very complex undertaking, and it’s expected it’ll be at least 2028 before work is completed.

The corridor is part of the overall “Bus Connects” project – which plans to boost bus services in Galway City, Oranmore and Barna by 50 percent, starting next year.

There’ll be new routes, extensions of existing routes and increased frequency – and there’ll also be a new 24 hour service between Knocknacarra and Parkmore.

