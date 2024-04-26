Galway Bay FM

26 April 2024

~1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanála approves significant housing and enterprise development in Athenry

Share story:
An Bord Pleanála approves significant housing and enterprise development in Athenry

An Bord Pleanala has given the go-ahead to plans for a significant mixed-use development in Athenry.

The project at Caherroyn Road would include more than 30 homes, as well as enteprise and office space.

Developer RHOC Athenry Ltd previously sought permission for a supermarket at the site, but was refused by county planners.

In late 2022 it came back with significantly different plans – a mixed-use development with a strong focus on enterprise.

The project would see 2 existing homes demolished, and replaced with four blocks of varying height.

Between them, they’ll offer 32 apartments, an enterprise centre, and a variety of start-up and office space.

But the latest plans were also rejected by county planners on several grounds, including traffic hazards and excessive density.

An appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala – which has now granted permission with some revised conditions.

316109

Share story:

Tri-lingual Casla service for people with disabilities nominated for major national award

Casla Resource Centre, which provides tri-lingual day services in Connemara, has been nominated for Day Care Centre of the Year in the Irish Healthcare Ce...

Sixteen artists across Galway to receive Macnas Career Development Bursaries

Sixteen artists across Galway are to receive Career Development Bursaries through Macnas. The selected artists are Raphael Adams, Maria Auletta, Miquel Ba...

EU Boost for Galway Port and Athenry-Claremorris rail line projects

A major boost is in store for two transport projects in Galway after they’ve been added to a major EU Transport network. Galway Port and the planned...

Galway Gardaí to warn food delivery cyclists over unsafe road behaviour

Food delivery cyclists in Galway are to receive a warning from Gardaí over what’s been described as ‘unsafe’ road behaviour. Independen...