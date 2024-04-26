An Bord Pleanála approves significant housing and enterprise development in Athenry

An Bord Pleanala has given the go-ahead to plans for a significant mixed-use development in Athenry.

The project at Caherroyn Road would include more than 30 homes, as well as enteprise and office space.

Developer RHOC Athenry Ltd previously sought permission for a supermarket at the site, but was refused by county planners.

In late 2022 it came back with significantly different plans – a mixed-use development with a strong focus on enterprise.

The project would see 2 existing homes demolished, and replaced with four blocks of varying height.

Between them, they’ll offer 32 apartments, an enterprise centre, and a variety of start-up and office space.

But the latest plans were also rejected by county planners on several grounds, including traffic hazards and excessive density.

An appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala – which has now granted permission with some revised conditions.

