Galway Bay FM

28 June 2024

~1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala approves retention of short-term accommodation linked to popular city pub

Share story:
An Bord Pleanala approves retention of short-term accommodation linked to popular city pub

An Bord Pleanala has approved the retention of short-term accommodation linked to a popular city centre pub.

Previously, Galway City Council had refused permission for Eastat Limited to retain almost a dozen bedrooms above Mary Mullen’s Pub.

What’s now 11 en-suite bedrooms above Mary Mullen’s Pub at Prospect Hill, was originally a doctors surgery and a 6 bed duplex apartment.

But planners at Galway City Council threw cold water over the already completed project last year, by refusing retention permission.

They held that the conversion of long-term accommodation into short-term accommodation in a rent pressure zone wasn’t in line with housing policy.

But following an appeal, An Bord Pleanala has gone against that decision and granted permission for the development to be retained.

It found the conversion of a doctors surgery and single apartment into 11 tourist bed spaces linked to a public house does NOT go against national housing policy, or local zoning.

Share story:

Noel Grealish demands action as figures show 75% of court fines "ignored" by offenders

A local TD is demanding action – as figures show 75 percent of the €20m in fines issued by Irish courts last year were just ignored by the offende...

Ceannt Station redevelopment still on track despite discovery of protected species nesting

Irish Rail has confirmed that works on the redevelopment of Ceannt Station are still on track despite the discovery of a protected species of birds nestin...

Sean Canney hits out at "circus of approvals" delaying vital new school projects for years

We have created a “circus of approvals” in this country that means badly-needed new school buildings are taking years to make any progress. Th...

MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact "turning point" for Irish immigration system

MEP for this region, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, says last night’s Dáil approval of the EU Migration Pact is a “turning point” for t...