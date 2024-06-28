An Bord Pleanala approves retention of short-term accommodation linked to popular city pub

An Bord Pleanala has approved the retention of short-term accommodation linked to a popular city centre pub.

Previously, Galway City Council had refused permission for Eastat Limited to retain almost a dozen bedrooms above Mary Mullen’s Pub.

What’s now 11 en-suite bedrooms above Mary Mullen’s Pub at Prospect Hill, was originally a doctors surgery and a 6 bed duplex apartment.

But planners at Galway City Council threw cold water over the already completed project last year, by refusing retention permission.

They held that the conversion of long-term accommodation into short-term accommodation in a rent pressure zone wasn’t in line with housing policy.

But following an appeal, An Bord Pleanala has gone against that decision and granted permission for the development to be retained.

It found the conversion of a doctors surgery and single apartment into 11 tourist bed spaces linked to a public house does NOT go against national housing policy, or local zoning.