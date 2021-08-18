An Bord Pleanála approves plan for new Salmon Weir pedestrian and cycle bridge

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Corrib in the city.

The proposed new footbridge would run parallel to the iconic Salmon Weir Bridge and would provide a safe river crossing for pedestrians and cyclists between the city centre and Galway Cathedral.

It would be a three-span structure, 24 metres downstream from the Salmon Weir Bridge, connecting Goal Road with Newtownsmith.

The need for the crossing has been long identified due to inadequate pedestrian and cyclist facilities on the existing bridge, which has a high volume of pedestrian, cycle and road traffic.

Galway City Council says the new bridge will facilitate a seamless and natural flow from either side of the river, while creating an iconic focal point for locals and tourists alike to take in the views of the River Corrib, the Salmon Weir, the Cathedral, wildlife, natural and built heritage in the area.

It also says the new bridge will form an important part of the Galway Transport Strategy, which aims to enhance sustainable travel within the city centre and reduce dependency on private vehicles.

The local authority adds the development will tie in closely with other projects such as BusConnects Galway, public realm improvements in Newtownsmith; and the creation of a Civic Plaza at the Cathedral/Gaol Road.

Having secured the green light from An Bord Pleanála, the next step in the pedestrian bridge project will be the completion of detailed design and tender documentation for the construction stage, before moving to the invitation of tenders.

It’s hoped that construction works will commence early next year.