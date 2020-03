Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has given its backing to a plan for a 50-bed residential care home in Tuam.

The approval clears the way for the HSE to proceed with the new facility at Sean Purcell Road.

Last year, county planners granted planning permission to the HSE for the new development at Sean Purcell Road.

However that decision was appealed to the higher planning authority by Liam Madden with an address in Longford Town.