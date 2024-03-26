26 March 2024
An Bord Pleanala approves major housing development in Rahoon
An Bord Pleanala has approved a major housing development in Rahoon.
The development of 144 homes on a site to the south of Letteragh road will be a mix of houses, duplex units and apartments, as well as a creche.
The project was initially rejected by city planners last year, prompting an appeal by developer Cairn Homes Properties Limited.
An Bord Pleanala’s inspector also recommended refusal – but was overruled by the board, who have now granted permission with 24 conditions attached.
They include that developed be carried out on a phased basis, to ensure timely provision of services for future occupants.