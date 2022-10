Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has approved a housing development in Oughterard.

The development at Cregg, Kilcummin Field would see 22 homes built in a mix of two, three and four bed units.

The plans, led by Hyman Properties, were subjected to a third party appeal after being granted permission by Galway County Council last year.

However, An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision, granting permission with some revised conditions.