An Bord Pleanala approves expansion at Athenry Mart

An Bord Pleanala has approved an expansion at Athenry Mart.

The project to build a two story extension to their existing office accommodation was originally approved by county planners in late 2022.

But it was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents who raised a range of potential issues.

They included traffic hazards, overdevelopment of the site, and impact on residential amenity.

An Bord Pleanala has now approved the plans with some revised conditions.