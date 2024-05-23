23 May 2024
An Bord Pleanala approves CPO for Oranmore lands to build new secondary school
An Bord Pleanala has approved a compulsory purchase order to acquire lands in Oranmore for a new secondary school.
The land is located at Coast Road, around 1km from Oranmore village.
The site at Coast Road is 8km east of Galway City, and 1km north-west from the centre of Oranmore.
It’s located beside the existing Costa Na Mara estate on the edge of the village – and is occupied by a vacant, small single storey building and shed.
The site would be used to build a new secondary school for Galway Educate Together, with capacity for one thousand students.
The school would occupy just a portion of the site, and the rest would later be used by Galway County Council for social housing.
The total cost of the land is around €7m.
An Bord Pleanala has now approved the CPO process without modification.