An Bord Pleanala approves conversion of city apartments into apart-hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has approved the conversion of a block of city apartments into an apart-hotel.

The project is led by Cornacloy Property Holdings Limited and involves the City Point Apartments at Prospect Hill, above TK Maxx.

The project would see 17 residential units transformed into an apart-hotel for tourist letting.

City planners rejected the plans early last year, largely due to the projected impact of the removal of long-term lets in a rent pressure zone.

The developer appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanala, which has now ruled the plans can go ahead.

An observation had noted that the apartments had already been used for short-term letting.

The planned works will involve some internal alterations, including the creation of a reception area at ground floor level access.