Galway Bay FM

28 November 2023

~1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala approves boutique hotel at Nun’s Island

Share story:
An Bord Pleanala approves boutique hotel at Nun’s Island

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for a boutique hotel at Nun’s Island in the city.

The plans by Hanoview Ltd were originally approved by county planners early last year, but local residents lodged an appeal.

The project would involve the demolition of derelict buildings that face Mill Street across the water.

In their place would be a three-story, 34-bed boutique hotel.

An Bord Pleanala has now granted permission with revised conditions.

 

Share story:

RSA free child car seat checking service comes to the city. Athenry, Gort and Oranmore

The Road Safety Authority’s face-to-face child car seat checking free service is in the city. Athenry, Gort and Oranmore over the next few days. Ove...

Road safety and anti-social behaviour concerns raised at City Joint Policing Committee public meeting

People in Galway city are most concerned about anti-social behaviour and road safety when it comes to policing. Those were the two main issues brought up ...

An Bord Pleanala grants permission for pay-to-use waste compactors in Loughrea

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for pay-to-use waste compactors in Loughrea. The project would see two compactors, 2.2m in height, installed in...

Submissions invited on Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan SS

Members of the public are being invited to give their views on the Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan The plan, which set out plans and goals for the area fro...