An Bord Pleanala approves 39 new homes in Oranmore

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala has approved plans for 39 new homes at Oranhill in Oranmore.

The development, led by Japet Investments, was originally approved by county planners in late 2021 despite strong local objections.

Then, local residents lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala; among the issues raised were the appropriateness of the site and potential traffic issues.

An Bord Pleanala has now upheld the original grant of permission with some revised conditions.