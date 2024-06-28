An Bord Pleanala appeal over revised plans for 257-bed student complex in city

Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over revised plans for a major student accommodation complex in the city.

The development at Coolough Road, Terryland would offer 257 beds – an increase of 19 beds on plans first approved in 2020

The original plans at a site backing onto parts of Crestwood and Tirellan Heights were for 248 beds across two blocks, up to four stories in height.

That’s been increased to 257 beds in the latest revised plans from developer Montane Developments (Ireland).

Although city planners approved the revised project last month, there was an enormous amount of local objections.

The grant of permission has now prompted an appeal to An Bord Pleanala by the Crestwood local residents association.

Key concerns centre around the height and scale of the project, traffic impact, pedestrian and cyclist connectivity, and parking provision.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision in October.