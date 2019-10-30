An Bord Pleanala approves proposal for Athenry dog park

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The higher planning authority has backed a plan for a dog park in Athenry.

The secure dog park which is to be used for exercising and socialising dogs is set to be based at Knockaunglass.

In June, the county council granted planning permission for the secure dog park.

The project was later appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Athenry Boys School who claimed the decision by the county council to grant such permission was ‘reckless’.

