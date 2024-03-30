Galway Bay FM

30 March 2024

American High School Band on exchange in Ballinasloe this weekend

American High School Band on exchange in Ballinasloe this weekend

Reeths-Puffer High School Band from Michigan in the US and the Ballinasloe Town Band will be collaborating to perform a free concert tomorrow, Easter Sunday

Ballinasloe’s Town Hall Theatre will be the American band’s first stop on their tour.

They’ll be performing works from both sides of the Atlantic during this cross-cultural collaboration.

The concert is free to attend and starts at 7.30pm on Easter Sunday.

 

