Amendments to major Knocknacarra residential development greenlit by city planners

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Permission has been granted for changes to a major Knocknacarra residential development off the Western Distributor Road.

Plans led by K King Construction Claregalway Limited call for 80 housing units in 3 apartment blocks at Gleann Na Mona west of the Ballymoneen Road and Western Distributor Road Junction.

The adjusted development will consist of 2 four storey apartment blocks comprising of 12 single bed units, 42 two bed units and 10 three bed apartments.

The project also features a three story block of duplex units and creche with outdoor playing area.

A total of 114 car parking spaces will service the development along with 22 secure bicycle spaces for each residential block.

City planners granted the amendments with 22 conditions attached.

