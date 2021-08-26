Ambulance services in Connemara set to be significantly enhanced

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ambulance services in Connemara are set to be significantly enhanced.

Improvements will include funding for 11 extra staff, two extra vehicles and a commitment for immediate funding and implementation.

The commitment was provided to Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon Ó Cuív by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly as he visited Galway’s vaccination base in Ballybrit this week.

It follows a long running campaign for an improved ambulance service in the region where there is currently an ambulance base in Carraroe and Clifden but no guaranteed back up in the case of a second emergency.

Deputy Ó Cuív says the extra staff will include a paramedic supervisor and a clinical supervisor.

It will also see the deployment of an extra ambulance to Connemara for 12 hours a day, seven days a week, along with a rapid response vehicle on an extended day basis.

The NAS is also to engage with local stakeholders to ascertain the appropriate location for the service which it is expected will be in place by the end of the year.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Deputy Ó Cuív said the local campaign group has worked tirelessly on the issue as well as many public representatives.