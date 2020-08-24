Amazon to build wind farm in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Amazon is set to build a wind farm in Galway in an effort to double its renewable energy capability.

The global company is funding the development of up to 27 turbines at Ardderroo.

The 115-megawatt project will begin operations in 2022 and will support Amazon Web Services data centres in Ireland.

It’s expected to add 229 megawatts of renewable energy to the Irish grid every year – the equivalent of producing power for 185-thousand homes.

It’ll also cut carbon emissions by 366-thousand tonnes every year.