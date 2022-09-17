Alzheimer’s memory walk in Galway takes place tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway public is invited to make every step count for the third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk tomorrow (Sunday).

There’s an estimated three and a half thousand people in Galway and 64,000 people in Ireland living with Dementia.

Walks will take place in Galway on the Marconi Loop Trail and Kilcornan tomorrow and are suitable for all ages and abilities.

Family-friendly prices are €8 for children and €20 for adults.

Registration is still available on the memory walk website.