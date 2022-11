Galway Bay fm newsroom – There will be alterations to Galway rail services this weekend due to essential track maintenance.

From 6pm on Friday until Sunday evening, Iarnód Éireann have organised bus transfers to accomodate those affected.

Buses are expected to depart 25 minutes ahead of scheduled train times, and more details can be found on irishrail.ie.

There will be reduced capacity on some services, and passengers are advised to book ahead.