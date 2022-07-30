Alone CEO calls for more volunteers in Galway on International Friendship Day

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – CEO of Alone, the charity that supports older people, Sean Moynihan, has called for more volunteers in Galway.

To mark International Friendship Day today the charity are looking to recruit extra volunteers.

Nationally, 121 thousand older people benefited last year.

A special plea has also gone out for more volunteers in Carraroe and Clonbur.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Mr Moynihan said that the levels of loneliness among older people has increased greatly in recent times especially due to the pandemic.