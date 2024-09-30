Galway Bay FM

30 September 2024

Almost one thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during September

There were almost a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during the month of September.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association show it was the third most overcrowded hospital in the country.

The worst was University Hospital Limerick at 1,735, followed by Cork with 1,263 patients left without a bed.

The INMO is warning we’re now heading into the hardest period of the year, without enough staff, and the number on trolleys will only continue to grow.

 

