Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost half of people in Galway suffer mental health issues from their jobs.

That’s according to a survey released by Jobs Expo Galway which shows 18 per cent of people have experienced bullying from colleagues, and 23 per cent from a manager.

Jobs Expo Galway is currently underway at the Galmont Hotel and Spa and will continue until 4 o’clock this Saturday afternoon.

The day-long event allows businesses from Ireland and abroad to showcase opportunities and connect with jobseekers.

It also offers free talks, seminars and career guidance for job-seekers.

