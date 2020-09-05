Almost half of people in Galway have job security fears

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost half of people in Galway fear for their job security.

That’s according to a new employment insights survey conducted by Irish company, FRS Recruitment.

The survey shows 44 per cent of people in Galway are worried about the security of their jobs – slightly lower than the national figure of 46 per cent.

However, 63 per cent believe they would secure a new job within three months, if they did lose their current job.

The report also reveals that 84 per cent of people in Galway would consider a reduction in their working week if their job was at risk.

While 66 per cent said they would consider a pay cut – higher than the national average of 56 per cent.

Speaking about the report’s findings, General Manager of FRS Recruitment Colin Donnery says people in Galway are thinking carefully about their employment prospects in light of the ongoing pandemic.

However, he says the Irish people are considerably more optimistic about employment than they were ahead of the last recession, when six out of every 10 people feared for their job security.