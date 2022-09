Galway Bay FM newsroom – Two men have been arrested after Gardaí seized almost half a million worth of drugs in Ballygar yesterday.

At approximately 12:30pm on Wednesday, Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ballygar, where cannabis plants worth €465,000 were discovered.

Two males, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were arrested as a result.

Both have since been charged and are due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court this morning.