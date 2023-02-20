Almost €5m in funding for Galway health and social care providers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €5m in funding has been announced for Galway health and social care providers.

95 Voluntary and community groups in the sector based across Galway will receive their share of the €4.75m pot.

Ability West will receive over €1m while the Brothers of Charity Services are getting €2.7m.

It’s part of a €81m package announced by Junior Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The one-off funding is to be paid out within weeks, and Minister Rabbitte explains the impact it will have: