GBFM Newsroom – Almost €50,000 in funding has been announced for Men’s sheds across Galway.

Grants of €2,000 are being made available to assist with running costs of sheds in every corner of the county.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced the funding today.

Local Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne says it’s a timely announcement.

Photo – MensSheds.ie