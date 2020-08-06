Almost €4m allocated to city and county for housing adaptation grants

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway city and county have been allocated almost four million euro for housing adaptation grants.

The scheme aims to support home adaptations for older people, people with a disability and people with mobility issues.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, has announced a national allocation totalling almost €74 million.

It aims to enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer and also to facilitate early return from hospital.

Galway county council has been allocated over €2.8 million, while Galway city council has secured over €1.1 million.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Up to €8,000 is available to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out.

Up to €6,000 is available for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household.

The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.