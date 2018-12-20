Current track
Almost €3m in funding for Irish Language Academy at NUIG

20 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Language Academy at NUI Galway has been awarded funding of almost €3 million.

Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge enables the provision of higher education in Irish, as well as research into the promotion and preservation of the language.

The programme is based in the NUI Galway campus, with centres in An Cheathrú Rua, Carna and Donegal.

The latest funding of €3m from the Department of the Gaeltacht will be allocated over the next three academic years.

At 9, hear Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne ….

