Almost €300k allocated to three disability services across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €300 thousand has been allocated to three disability services across Galway.

The funding will be used for the purchase of seven new and replacement vehicles to support people with disabilities accessing their services.

It’s part of an €8 million package for disability services across the country announced by Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte.

Ability West has secured €150 thousand for three vehicles.

Brothers of Charity Galway is to be allocated €125 thousand to support three vehicles.

Cheshire Galway has been allocated almost €17 thousand under the funding stream.