Almost €25m in funding for Galway-based med-tech projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Almost 25 million euro in funding has been awarded to four Galway-based med-tech projects.

It accounts for over half of the total national funding from the Government’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

The projects are being run by University of Galway, ATU Galway and Galway-based companies Versono Medical, Integer Ireland Medical Ltd, FeelTect Ltd, Armour Interactive Ltd, Luminate Medical Ltd and Xtremedy Medical Ltd.

Local Senator Sean Kyne says it proves that Galway is a leader in med-tech and science research: