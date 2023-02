Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost one million euro has been regained by Galway county and city councils, after 86 vacant social homes were returned to active use last year.

The €946,000 was recouped under the Voids Programme, according to figures published by the Housing Minister.

The Voids Programme supports local authorities in preparing vacant homes for re-letting.

Nationally, over 2,000 vacant social homes were brought back into active use in 2022.