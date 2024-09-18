Almost €1m in funding for two major healthcare studies at University of Galway

Funding of almost €1m has been awarded to support two major healthcare studies at University of Galway.

The funding from the Health Research Board aims to address health challenges, both on an individual basis and in healthcare settings.

This round of HRB funding includes 29 projects across three themes – patient-orientated research, population health research, and health service research.

€412 thousand has been allocated to Professor Andrew Smyth, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at the School of Medicine at UG.

He’s leading a project to examine the benefits and harms of a higher potassium intake – and how it’s linked with health, cognitive and physical function, and mortality.

Meanwhile, a further €408 thousand has been awarded to Dr. Sinead Lydon, a behavioural psychologist at the School of Medicine.

She’s leading a data collection project that aims to empower patients to play a more active role in ensuring safe care in hospitals.