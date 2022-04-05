Almost €1m for rural roads in Galway under Local Improvement Scheme

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Almost €1m has been allocated towards rural roads across Galway under the Local Improvement Scheme.

The LIS supports the maintenance of non-public roads and lanes that are not under the charge of local authorities.

Roads covered by the LIS scheme could include access points to homes and farms, as well as public amenities including lakes, rivers or beaches, piers, heritage sites or graveyards.

Local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for works in consultation with residents and landowners.

The scheme was reintroduced in 2017, with over 3,000 roads nationwide funded for repair works since then.

The latest allocation for Galway is €959 thousand, a slight increase on the initial allocation awarded last year.

Nationally, the Department of Rural and Community Development has sanctioned €11m under the latest round of funding.