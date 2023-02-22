Almost a quarter of tourism accommodation in Galway unavailable due to refugee influx

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fáilte Ireland says almost a quarter of tourist accommodation in Galway is unavailable in order to house Ukrainian refugees.

The national tourism development authority is raising concerns of the knock-on effects it’s having on tourism.

It’s estimated 21% of registered tourist accommodation in the county is servicing Government contracts.

Nationally between 20-30% of such accommodation is under contract, with Donegal losing over 50% of its accommodation.

Director of Regional Development with Fáilte Ireland, Paul Keeley, explains the impact it’s having: