Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a quarter of Ireland’s total lake area can be found in Galway.

CSO figures show that 23 percent, or 28,498 hectares, of Ireland’s lake area is in the county.

Mayo was close behind with almost 18% or just over 22,000 hectares.

Rivers and lakes covered just over 2% of Ireland in 2018, slightly below the EU average of almost 3%.